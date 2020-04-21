Mr. Thomas Richard Matheney, 27, of Lake City, Florida, passed away on April 5, 2020. He was born November 20, 1992.
Thomas had been an employee at Longhorn Steakhouse since they opened in Lake City. He enjoyed swimming and going to the mountains and the beach. Thomas liked to go fishing with his dad and younger brother, Liam. He loved music. Thomas was affectionately called "TomTom" by the little ones in his life.
He is survived by his mother, Lelia (Paul) Videon; his father, Thomas Matheney; grandparents, Tom and Darline Matheney; brothers, Paul Videon II and Liam Matheney; sisters, Deja and Erica Videon as well as a host of aunts, uncles, cousins and nephews who will miss him greatly.
Arrangements are under the direction of the DEES-PARRISH FAMILY FUNERAL HOME, 458 S. Marion Ave., Lake City, FL 32025 386-752-1234 Please share memories and messages of condolence on-line at Parrishfamilyfuneralhome.com
Published in Lake City Reporter on Apr. 21, 2020