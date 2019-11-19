Thomas Toivo Koski, 80, 0f Lake City, passed away on Friday evening, November 15, 2019 at the Baya Pointe Nursing and Rehab Center in Lake City after an extended illness. He was born in Boston, Massachusetts on April 15, 1936 to the late Toivo and Millicent Downs Koski. He has made Lake City his home for over the last 30 years and was the Owner/Operator of Ks TV repair shop here in Lake City. He was also a Avionics Electrician with the Florida Air Guard for over 28 years. He was a Fletcher High School 1956 graduate and in his spare time enjoyed tinkering with his Mercedes cars and watching T.V.. He is preceded in death by his wife of 29 years, Ellen Mae Koski.
He is survived by his son, Thomas Toivo Ponsell (Lesley) of Lake City; brother, George Koski (Jean Ellen) of Jacksonville Beach and granddaughter, Jessica Ponsell of Mississippi.
Memorial graveside services for Mr. Koski will be conducted on Saturday, November 23, 2019 at 11:00 A.M. in the H. Warren Smith Cemetery in Jacksonville Beach with Pastor Richard Heston officiating. Arrangements are under the direction and care of GATEWAY-FOREST LAWN FUNERAL HOME, 3596 S. US HWY 441, Lake City, FL, 32025, 386-752-1954. Please leave words of comfort for the family at www.gatewayforestlawn.com.
Published in Lake City Reporter on Nov. 19, 2019