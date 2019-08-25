Thomas (Tom) Leroy Evert Sr., 89, ~cast his last line~ on Tuesday, August 20, 2019. He was born in Danville, PA on August 14, 1930. Tom moved from Levittown, PA to Fort White, FL in 1992. Tom was a loving husband, father, grandfather who loved to fish and bowl.
Preceded in death by his wife Dorothy (Dot) Evert and Son Thomas Leroy Evert Jr. ~He leaves behind to fish in his pond~ Debbie Hartman (Joe) Fort White, FL, Lee Evert (Debi) O'Brien, FL, Kathy Zimmerman (Mark) Fairless Hills, PA, Cheryl Smarr (Paul) Trenton, FL, Tina Evert (Joe) Fort White, FL, Joe Evert (Sue) Fairless Hills, PA, Janet Plata (Juan) Levittown, PA, brother, Raymond Evert (Chris) Lawrenceville, GA and 22 grandchildren, 40 great grandchildren and 3 great great grandchildren.
A celebration of life will be held in his memory. ~GONE FISHING~
Published in Lake City Reporter on Aug. 25, 2019