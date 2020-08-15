1/1
Thomas "Tom" Lewis Stinson
1936 - 2020
Thomas "Tom" Lewis Stinson, 84, passed away Wednesday, August 12, 2020 surrounded by his family in the comfort of his home. He was born at home June 7, 1936 in Coffee County, Alabama to George and Gladys Stinson. After graduating from Geneva High School, Tom was a pilot in the United States Air Force. He made Lake City his home in 1964 when he was employed by Aero Corporation. Tom owned and operated several other locally-loved establishments over the past 45 years in Columbia County including Swilleys Lounge, The Sea Cruise, and Tom's Place (Tom & Jerry's).
He later became a member of Hopeful Baptist Church after surrendering his life to our Lord, Jesus Christ. He enjoyed spending time with his family and close friends, sharing old Alabama fables and teaching us how to pick out the freshest fruit from any produce stand.
Tom is proceeded by his parents, George and Gladys Stinson; brother, Jerry Stinson; and son, Daron Stinson. He is survived by his wife of 58 years, Judy; his children Bruce Stinson and Tomi Brown (Bruce); grandchildren Loren Steele (Josh), Telesha Stinson, Aeriale Brady, Travis Stinson, Holly Dodd, and Thomas Stinson; 11 great-grandchildren; his siblings, E.J. Stinson, Betty Baker, and Shelia Stinson; and several nieces and nephews.
Funeral services for Mr. Stinson will be conducted on Monday, August 17, 2020 at 11:00 AM at the Gateway-Forest Lawn Memorial Chapel with Dr. Rodney Baker officiating. Interment will follow at Forest Lawn Memorial Gardens Cemetery. Visitation with the family will be one hour prior to the service in the chapel from 10:00 to 11:00 AM. Arrangements are under the direction of GATEWAY-FOREST LAWN FUNERAL HOME, 3596 S US Hwy 441, Lake City, FL 32025 Please leave words of comfort for the family at www.gatewayforestlawn.com. Family and friends attending services are asked to follow CDC social distancing guidelines. Funeral services will be streamed live by visiting Gateway-Forest Lawn Funeral Home and Crematory on Facebook.

Published in Lake City Reporter on Aug. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
17
Visitation
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Gateway-Forest Lawn Funeral Home - Lake City
AUG
17
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Gateway-Forest Lawn Funeral Home - Lake City
Gateway-Forest Lawn Funeral Home - Lake City
3596 South Highway 441
Lake City, FL 32025
(386) 752-1954
August 15, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The Staff of Gateway-Forest Lawn Funeral Home
