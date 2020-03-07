Timothey A. Delbene, 61, passed away unexpectedly on March 5, 2020 at his home. Mr. Delbene was a land surveyor for North Florida Professional Services and was previously employed with Donald Lee and Associates for 34 years. Along with his wife Judy, he was active in dog rescue and fostering. His loving patience helped countless dogs find their forever homes.
He is predeceased by his parents; Frank and Katie Delbene and two brothers; John A. and John C. Delbene.
Left to cherish his memory are his wife of 27 years, Judy A. Delbene, one brother, Dutch (Donna) Delbene, one cousin, Lorraine Weeks and special friend Mike Bechard.
A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Family requests in lieu of flowers, donations be made in Mr. Delbene's memory to Saveourcockerspaniels.org.
Published in Lake City Reporter on Mar. 7, 2020