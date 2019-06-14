Timothy Robert Martin, 59, of Lake City, passed away peacefully on Wednesday evening, June 12, 2019 at the E.T. York Care Center in Gainesville after an extended illness. He was born in Lake City on November 7, 1959 to Carol Ann Martin Andrews and the late Edward Matthew Junior Martin, Jr. He has lived in Lake City all of his life and was a Park Ranger with O'Leno State Park for over 30 years, retiring in 2019. He was of the Baptist Faith and attended the Philippi Baptist Church. In his spare time, he enjoyed hunting, fishing, gardening, anything with nature and cooking out. He also enjoyed working with his dogs.
He is survived by his mother, Carol Ann Martin Andrews of Lake City; brother, Terry Martin (Leola) of Carrabelle; sister, Katherine Freeman (Tim) of Lake City; Aunt, Mattie Lee Ross; nieces and nephews, Daniel Martin (Brianna), Dustin Martin, Tonya King (Brandon), William Miller (Amy) and Johnathon Miller; great nieces and nephews, Summer Martin, Matthew Martin, Kimmie Ellis (Ryan), Mackenzie King, Paisley King, Phillip Jackson, Kaylyn Jackson and Tinsley Miller; step-children, Brandon Yates (DeErra), Robbie Yates and Shanna Yates. Numerous extended family members and friends also survive.
Funeral services for Mr. Martin will be conducted on Saturday, June 15, 2019 at 10:00 A.M. in the Philippi Baptist Church with Rev. Hugh Sherrill and Rev. Art Peterson officiating. Interment will follow in the church cemetery. The family will receive friends from 5:00-7:00 P.M., Friday evening, June 14, 2019 at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations please be considered to the Suwannee River Breast Cancer Awareness Association at http://www.suwanneeawareness.com/donate_srbcaa.php or to the local AA Chapter, (386)758-4283. Arrangements are under the direction and care of GATEWAY-FOREST LAWN FUNERAL HOME, 3596 S. US HWY 441, Lake City, FL, 32025. Please leave words of comfort for the family at www.gatewayforestlawn.com.
Published in Lake City Reporter on June 14, 2019