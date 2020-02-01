Todd Jeffrey Yaxley, age 51, resident of Lake City, FL, formerly of Champaign, IL, passed away on January 25, 2020.
A Celebration of Life will be held this summer at Champaign, IL.
Todd is lovingly remembered by his sons Tyler and Tyson Yaxley, their mother Christy Yaxley, brother Tim Yaxley, sister Brandy Meid, brother-in-law Steve Meid, mother Jorja Wertich, father Thomas Yaxley, his loving aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, nephews and many great friends.
Todd enjoyed making people laugh and cheering for the Florida Gators, Chicago Cubs and Chicago Bears.
Memorial donations may be given to William D. Yaxley Memorial Scholarship through Parkland College Foundation, 2400 W. Bradley Ave., Champaign, IL 81921.
https://www.parkland.edu/Audience/Foundation-Alumni/Giving/Scholarships
Published in Lake City Reporter on Feb. 1, 2020