Tommy Lynn Glaspie, Jr. age 67, a resident of Fort White, Florida passed away Monday, April 29, at the Lake City Medical Center. He was born in Borger, Texas on July 1, 1951.
He received his education in Topeka, Kansas and retired from the State of Connecticut School System.
He was preceded in death by his parents Mrs Ethel Glaspie and Mr. Tommy Lynn Glaspie, Sr., sister Carolyn Carter and brother Leslie Glaspie.
Tommy leaves to cherish his memories; his wife Mrs. Ruth Glaspie and stepson James Tucker, Jr., sister Ann Smith of Junction City, Kansas; brother Glynn Glaspie of Topeka, Kansas and a host of nieces, nephews and friends.
Funeral service will be held Monday, May 6, 2019, 11:00 am at Cooper Funeral Home Chapel 251 NE Washington Street, Lake City, Florida. Interment will follow in the Garden of Rest Cemetery.
Arrangements are entrusted to: COOPER FUNERAL HOME 251 NE Washington Street, Lake city, Florida 32055. Willis O. Cooper, L.F.D.
Published in Lake City Reporter on May 3, 2019