Tracy Lamar Fulton, 49, was born to the late Patricia Fulton and Leroy Fulton, March 24, 1970. On Saturday, February 8, 2020, Tracy was called home by his Heavenly Father.
Left to cherish fond memories: Wife, Kala Harrington-Fulton; children, Choyce Fulton, Trinity Fulton, and Talara Fulton; siblings, Lavelle Fulton, Quanna Fulton (Milton), Shenay Tonja Fulton, Annette Shon Fulton, and Leroy Wee Wee Fulton; loving nieces, nephews, aunts, cousins, and friends.
Funeral services for Tracy will be 11:00 A.M. Saturday, February 15, 2020, at New Day Springs Missionary Baptist Church, 709 NW Long St., Lake City, FL, Rev. Lantz Mills, Pastor.
Visitation with the family will be from 6:30 8:00 P.M. at the funeral home.
Arrangements entrusted to COMBS FUNERAL HOME, 292 NE Washington St., Lake City, FL, (386) 752-4366. Marq Combs Turner, L.F.D. "The Caring Professionals"
Published in Lake City Reporter on Feb. 13, 2020