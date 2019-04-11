Infant Trevontay Cornelius Cooper, Jr, resident of Lake City, Florida, entered into the gates of heaven March 21, 2019 due to a car accident at Shands U F Hospital.
|
He was the son of Tyrah J'Nene Jackson and Trevontay Cornelius Cooper, Sr.
Survivors are his parents; Tyrah J'Nene Jackson and Trevontay Cornelius Cooper, Sr; grandparents: Pamela Jackson (Henry), Glenda Cooper (Eddie Cornelius), great grandparents: Geraldine Brown (Earnest), Coralee Jackson (Frank), and Eddie L. Cooper (Iola "Linda"). Aunts and Uncles; Tionne Cooper, Eddie D, Cooper, Diasha Cooper, Jaylen Cooper, Jermey Cooper, Shannon Brown (Tia), Dana Jackson, Jared Jackson, Nicole Jackson and other relatives.
Funeral Service for Trevontay Cornelius Cooper, Jr. will be 12-noon, Saturday April 13, 2019 at Cooper Chapel 251 NE Washington Street, Lake City, FL. Pastor Joe Gissendanner Officiating. Interment will follow in Springville Community Cemetery.
Arrangements entrusted to: COOPER FUNERAL HOME 251 NE Washington Street, Lake City, Florida 32055. Willis O. Cooper, L.F.D.
Cooper Funeral Home
Published in Lake City Reporter on Apr. 11, 2019