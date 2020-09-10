Tyler Amoria Adams, age eleven (11) months was born in Jacksonville, Florida on September 30, 2019 to Morgan Alysia Bowman and Alexander Franklin Adams.

Tyler affectionately called "Sugabutt" by her Grandmother and many others. She learned that she was full of personality and will truly be missed.

Tyler Amoria Adams's Angel called her to" Eternal Resting" On August 28, 2020.

She was preceded in death by her grandmother Mrs. Elmira Adams and grandfather Mr. Titus Bowman.

Tyler Amoria Adams leaves to cherish her sweet memories; her parents Morgan Alysia Bowman and Alexander Franklin Adams. Siblings; Hayden, Bailey and Alexander Adams,Jr. Grandparents; Ms. Rochelle Washington and Mr. Frederick Adams. Great grandparents; Pastor Cynthia and Mr. Samuel Taylor and a host of other relatives and friends.

Service for Tyler Amoria Adams will be held 1:00pm, Saturday September 12, 2020 at Cooper Funeral Home Chapel, Pastor Alva Harris/ Words of Encouragement, Deliverance Temple Global Ministries, 8225 Moncrief Dinsmore Rd, Jacksonville, FL 32219. Internment will be held at Mt. Tabor A.M.E. Cemetery, L.M. Aaron Road, Lake City, Florida 32055 at a later date.

Arrangements Entrusted To: COOPER FUNERAL HOME, 251 NE Washington Street, Lake City, Florida 32055. Willis O. Cooper, L.F.D

