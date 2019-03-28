Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Tyrone Lafarious "Brotha" Mullins. View Sign

Tyrone Lafarious "Brotha" Mullins age 19, a resident of Lake city, Florida passed away peacefully surrounded by his loving family and friends, Thursday March 21, 2019 due to a brief illness at North Florida Regional Medical Center in Gainesville, Florida

He received his education from Columbia County School System and Alachua County School System where he attended Saint Francis Academy High School. He was a graduate of Columbia High School, class of 2018. He continued his education and athletic skill at Webber International University, where he played football, basketball, soccer and ran track.

He united with Mr. Olive Missionary Baptist Church in Wellborn, Fl at an early age.

Tyrone loved his family, friends and sports.

Left to cherish his loving memories; his parents, Tina Michelle Farmer, Lafarious Tyrone Mullins (Thayla); siblings Tylan, Tyndale, Maite, Layla, Koby and Brooklyn. Grand parents; Tina Farmer (Parenda) and Reginald Mullins (Shirley), Nazaria Washington (his Heart Throb), great grandparents; Mrs. Elizabeth Farmer, Mus. Mamie Lou Gregory (Isaac) and a host of Aunts, Uncles, Cousins, Best Friends and Friends.

Funeral services for Tyrone Lafarious Mullins will be Saturday, 11:00 am, March 30, 2019 at Columbia County School Board Administration 372 West Duval Street, Lake City, Florida. Interment will follow at Forest Lawn Memorial Garden Cemetery.

Arrangements are entrusted to: COOPER FUNERAL HOME 251 NE Washington Street, Lake City, Florida 32055. Willis O. Cooper. L.F.D. Tyrone Lafarious "Brotha" Mullins age 19, a resident of Lake city, Florida passed away peacefully surrounded by his loving family and friends, Thursday March 21, 2019 due to a brief illness at North Florida Regional Medical Center in Gainesville, FloridaHe received his education from Columbia County School System and Alachua County School System where he attended Saint Francis Academy High School. He was a graduate of Columbia High School, class of 2018. He continued his education and athletic skill at Webber International University, where he played football, basketball, soccer and ran track.He united with Mr. Olive Missionary Baptist Church in Wellborn, Fl at an early age.Tyrone loved his family, friends and sports.Left to cherish his loving memories; his parents, Tina Michelle Farmer, Lafarious Tyrone Mullins (Thayla); siblings Tylan, Tyndale, Maite, Layla, Koby and Brooklyn. Grand parents; Tina Farmer (Parenda) and Reginald Mullins (Shirley), Nazaria Washington (his Heart Throb), great grandparents; Mrs. Elizabeth Farmer, Mus. Mamie Lou Gregory (Isaac) and a host of Aunts, Uncles, Cousins, Best Friends and Friends.Funeral services for Tyrone Lafarious Mullins will be Saturday, 11:00 am, March 30, 2019 at Columbia County School Board Administration 372 West Duval Street, Lake City, Florida. Interment will follow at Forest Lawn Memorial Garden Cemetery.Arrangements are entrusted to: COOPER FUNERAL HOME 251 NE Washington Street, Lake City, Florida 32055. Willis O. Cooper. L.F.D. Funeral Home Cooper Funeral Home

251 Ne Washington St

Lake City , FL 32055

(386) 752-3566 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in Lake City Reporter on Mar. 28, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for Lake City Reporter Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close