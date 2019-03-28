Tyrone Lafarious "Brotha" Mullins age 19, a resident of Lake city, Florida passed away peacefully surrounded by his loving family and friends, Thursday March 21, 2019 due to a brief illness at North Florida Regional Medical Center in Gainesville, Florida
He received his education from Columbia County School System and Alachua County School System where he attended Saint Francis Academy High School. He was a graduate of Columbia High School, class of 2018. He continued his education and athletic skill at Webber International University, where he played football, basketball, soccer and ran track.
He united with Mr. Olive Missionary Baptist Church in Wellborn, Fl at an early age.
Tyrone loved his family, friends and sports.
Left to cherish his loving memories; his parents, Tina Michelle Farmer, Lafarious Tyrone Mullins (Thayla); siblings Tylan, Tyndale, Maite, Layla, Koby and Brooklyn. Grand parents; Tina Farmer (Parenda) and Reginald Mullins (Shirley), Nazaria Washington (his Heart Throb), great grandparents; Mrs. Elizabeth Farmer, Mus. Mamie Lou Gregory (Isaac) and a host of Aunts, Uncles, Cousins, Best Friends and Friends.
Funeral services for Tyrone Lafarious Mullins will be Saturday, 11:00 am, March 30, 2019 at Columbia County School Board Administration 372 West Duval Street, Lake City, Florida. Interment will follow at Forest Lawn Memorial Garden Cemetery.
Arrangements are entrusted to: COOPER FUNERAL HOME 251 NE Washington Street, Lake City, Florida 32055. Willis O. Cooper. L.F.D.
Cooper Funeral Home
251 Ne Washington St
Lake City, FL 32055
(386) 752-3566
Published in Lake City Reporter on Mar. 28, 2019