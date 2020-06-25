Ulysee Ruise was born on March 28, 1962, to the late Wilford Sr. Babe and Louise Ruise.

Ulysee was educated in the Baker County School System. He later relocated to Baconton, Georgia where he resided for over 20 years before moving back to Florida. On August 18, 1986, Ulysee wedded his only wife, Mary Emma Smith with whom they raised three children.

Left to cherish fond memories: children, Johnnie Smith, Gainesville, FL, Lytisha Mason, Kansas City, MO, Lykeanya Taylor, Jacksonville, FL; mother, Louise Wilson, Lake City, FL; brothers, Samuel Ruise, Steven Ruise (Tina), Charles Ruise; sisters, Lillian Ellis (James), Betty Holmes, Karen Thomas, Mary Dortley (Willie) Lelia Major; aunt, Alice Fuller; step-daughter, Catherine Moore; special friends, Johnnie Crump, Miss Bell, Cheryl Brown; hosts of other relatives and friends.

Graveside service for Ulysee Ruise will be 11:00 A.M. Saturday, June 27, 2020, at Quitman Cemetery, Sanderson, FL.

