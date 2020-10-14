1/1
Usina Markham Noton
1933 - 2020
Usina Markham Noton, 86, of Lake City, passed peacefully into the arms of Jesus at 6:25 p.m., Monday, October 12, 2020. Mrs. Noton was born on December 11, 1933 in Lake City. When she was 18 she married Ralph William (Joe) Markham. Joe was killed in a tractor accident as they were about to celebrate their 50th anniversary. She and Joe had been active in church planting in Lake City. After marrying Tom Noton in 2005 they too were active in planting another church that sprouted from their home Bible study. The Noton's were married for nearly 16 years. They recently made Christian Fellowship Church their worship center, " Due to the love that is poured out from the wonderful people who attend".
Usina is survived by her loving husband, Thomas Noton, her daughter, Judy (Paul) Biebel, her son, Joe (Carolyn) Markham as well as grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Viewing, as well as graveside services, will be held at the Memorial Gardens at Bethel United Methodist Church (Hwy 441 & Racetrack Road) on Saturday, October 17, 2020. Viewing from 10:30 to 11:00, with an abbreviated service at 11:00 a.m. with Pastor Mark Cady of Christian Fellowship Church, presiding. All attendees are encouraged to join the fellowship and refreshments at Christian Fellowship Church, 5037 S.W. CR 240 immediately following the service. GUERRY FUNERAL HOME, 2659 SW Main Blvd., Lake City,FL has been entrusted with the funeral arrangements. Please sign the online guestbook at www.guerryfuneralhome.net

Published in Lake City Reporter on Oct. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
17
Viewing
10:30 - 11:00 AM
Bethel United Methodist Church
OCT
17
Service
11:00 AM
Bethel United Methodist Church
