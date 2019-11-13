Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Valerie Mayfield. View Sign Service Information Daniels Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc., Live Oak - Live Oak 1126 Ohio Avenue North Live Oak , FL 32064 (386)-362-4333 Visitation 1:30 PM - 2:30 PM Daniels Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc., Live Oak - Live Oak 1126 Ohio Avenue North Live Oak , FL 32064 View Map Burial 3:00 PM Woodlands Cemetery Send Flowers Obituary

8/12/1939 11/10/2019

Valerie Mayfield passed away on Sunday, November 10, 2019 in Wellborn, Florida.

She was born in New York City August 12, 1939. Her family moved to South Miami, FL during her early childhood. She and her siblings lived with her Grandmother Mizell who was a strong disciplinarian that did not spare the rod. They were very poor, so clothing and shoes were not purchased for style. Val used to hide her shoes and go to school barefooted. These early years molded her passion to sew her clothing and for her children, become a talented cook and to cherish her family and friends. In 1954 she married her high school sweetheart William Homer (Bill), they had three children Alisa, Sheryl and William Jr. Bill was a firefighter and then became a pilot for Eastern Airlines, during this time the family moved to many different places until they settled in Miami in 1965. In the early 1970s they partnered with another pilot to create Coral Reef Marina and Airstrip in Key Largo. Val ran the restaurant which became a favorite for the locals. In the late 1970s she and Bill divorced. She met James Mayfield (Jim) he was a regular patron at her restaurant where he became the love of her life. Val and Jim embarked on many adventures throughout their lives together. They cruised five years on the intercoastal in their motoring yacht Fever and later switched to a sailboat, cruising another five years between Florida and the Bahamas. They docked their boat at Point Laura on the north boundary of the Keys and opened Jim-N-Val's Point Laura Restaurant. At Point Laura they moved into a houseboat. After five years they moved the houseboat to Key Largo and purchased their own restaurant Jim & Val's Tugboat Restaurant. Their conch fritters, conch salad, conch chowder and cracked conch were legendary in the Keys. Valerie also worked as a mail carrier in Key Largo, when they retired, they moved to Miami where Valerie worked for the family construction business, The de Moya Group. In 2008 they moved to the Woodlands in Wellborn, FL living in a travel trailer for a year until their cabin was built. Val did not slow down, she restored a 1930s historical cracker house, grew a vegetable garden twice a year and planted fruit trees. She also restored antiques and built original pieces of furniture for her family. They lived their lives out in the Woodlands with peace and happiness.

Valerie is survived by her sisters Barbara, June, her brother Romie, brother-in-law Paul, her daughters Alisa, Sheryl, Jill, sons William, Danny, Greg, sixteen grandkids and twenty-six great-grandkids.

Valerie will be laid to rest next to her beloved husband Jim on his 90th Birthday.

