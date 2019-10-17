Mrs. Vera Jean Williams, resident of Starke, Florida passed away on October 12, 2019. Mrs. Williams was born January 12, 1954, in Starke, FL. to Tom Marks and Rena Mae Gaston. Both parents and her husband, Ray Williams preceded her in death. She leaves to cherish her memory: children, Eugene Williams, Ariel Williams, Blake Williams, Ahmad Williams, Ashanti Williams; siblings, Barbara Reed, Mary Marks, Gail Stockton (Sam), Marie Marks, Dr. Sandra Bellinger, Tom Marks, Jr., and Steven Marks (Dawn); hosts of other loving and devoted family and friends.
Funeral services for Mrs. Vera Williams will be 11:00 A.M. Saturday, October 19, 2019, at New Hope Missionary Baptist Church, Starke, FL.
Visitation with the family will be from 6:00 8:00 P.M. Friday, October 18, 2019, at New
Hope MB Church.
Arrangements entrusted to COMBS FUNERAL HOME, 292 NE Washington St., Lake City, FL, (386) 752-4366. "The Caring Professionals"
Published in Lake City Reporter on Oct. 17, 2019