Vera Jean Williams (1954 - 2019)
Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Vera Jean Williams.
Service Information
Combs Funeral Home
292 NE Washington St
Lake City, FL
32055
(386)-752-4366
Visitation
Friday, Oct. 18, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
New Hope Missionary Baptist Church
r, FL
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019
11:00 AM
New Hope Missionary Baptist Church
Starke, FL
View Map
Obituary
Send Flowers

Mrs. Vera Jean Williams, resident of Starke, Florida passed away on October 12, 2019. Mrs. Williams was born January 12, 1954, in Starke, FL. to Tom Marks and Rena Mae Gaston. Both parents and her husband, Ray Williams preceded her in death. She leaves to cherish her memory: children, Eugene Williams, Ariel Williams, Blake Williams, Ahmad Williams, Ashanti Williams; siblings, Barbara Reed, Mary Marks, Gail Stockton (Sam), Marie Marks, Dr. Sandra Bellinger, Tom Marks, Jr., and Steven Marks (Dawn); hosts of other loving and devoted family and friends.
Funeral services for Mrs. Vera Williams will be 11:00 A.M. Saturday, October 19, 2019, at New Hope Missionary Baptist Church, Starke, FL.
Visitation with the family will be from 6:00 8:00 P.M. Friday, October 18, 2019, at New
Hope MB Church.
Arrangements entrusted to COMBS FUNERAL HOME, 292 NE Washington St., Lake City, FL, (386) 752-4366. "The Caring Professionals"
Published in Lake City Reporter on Oct. 17, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.