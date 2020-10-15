Verlon Lowell Hall, Sr., 88 of Lake City, passed away at his home on Tuesday, October 13, 2020. He was born in Randolph County, Indiana to the late James Everett Hall and Rena Lavirl Zipperer Hall. Mr. Hall was raised in Lake Park, Georgia, was a graduate of Clyattville High School class of 1947 and had been a resident of Lake City for the past 51 years. Mr. Hall was a veteran of the United States Army and served as a paratrooper instructor. He continued his education at Austin Peay State University in Clarksville, Tennessee and Valdosta State University. Mr. Hall worked for 43 years with Goldkist and retired as the National Sales Manager in the poultry division. He was a longtime member of Parkview Baptist Church and he taught the Men's Sunday school class for approximately 20 years. Mr. Hall was preceded in death by five siblings, Sherman Benjamin Hall, James Ludy Hall, JoAnn Hartman, Margery Stephens and Edonna Colleen Hall.
Survivors include his devoted wife of 66 years, Judith Ellen Wells Hall, Lake City; one son, Verlon Lowell Hall, Jr. (Teresa), White Springs; four daughters, Debra Remonda Johnson (Bryan), Middleburg, FL, Rosalind Leisa Arnold (Jimmy), Green Cove Springs, FL, Dena Ellen Deming (Curtis), Green Cove Springs, FL and Marla Belinda Bedenbaugh (Kevin), Jasper, FL; one sister, Wonda Arnold, Valdosta, GA; nineteen grandchildren, 26 great-grandchildren and 2 more on the way.
Funeral services will be conducted on Friday, October 16, 2020 at 11:00 AM in the Gateway-Forest Lawn Memorial Chapel with Dr. Mike Tatem officiating. Interment will follow in the Hall-Deming Family Cemetery near Branford. Visitation with the family will be one hour prior to the service from 10:00 AM till 11:00 AM at the funeral home. A time of remembrance and fellowship will follow the graveside service at the Fort White Community Center in Fort White. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Alzheimer's Association
at alz.org
in memory of Mr. Hall. Arrangements are under the direction of GATEWAY-FOREST LAWN FUNERAL HOME, 3596 S US Hwy 441, Lake City, FL 32025. Please leave words of comfort for the family at www.gatewayforestlawn.com.