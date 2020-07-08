Vernon "Blackie" Lawrence, 88, passed away on July 1, 2020 at his home in Lake City, Florida. He was born on Sept. 22, 1931 in Sullivan, Missouri the son of Charles Lawrence and Nora Strauser Lawrence. After attending school in Sullivan he joined the U.S. Navy and served for over 3 years during The Korean War Conflict. Soon after discharge he was employed by the VA administration in St. Louis as an electrician. While there, he became a charter member of the Afton Elks Lodge serving as their Exalted Leader in 1984 and 1985. He and his wife, Doris, were active in many club's organizations. They traveled to many new places, loved boating, fishing, playing cards, bowling, golfing and dancing and are lovingly remembered as the life of the party at many friend and family gatherings. They lived in the St. Louis area until 1989 and then moved to Lake City and made their home at Quail heights Country Club.

Blackie was an active member of The First United Methodist Church and took pride in baking cakes for church dinners and in supporting the church youth pumpkin patch.

He is preceded in death by his parents, his three brothers and four sisters, his wife Doris Rutherford Lawrence and his wife, Imogene Connelly Lawrence.

Blackie had no children, but is survived by many close friends and neighbors, a special friend, Millie Beggs, and many nieces and nephews who were dear to his heart. He will be sadly missed by all.

Funeral services were conducted July 7, 2020 by the Kutis Afton Funeral Home in St. Louis with interment at the Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery with full military honors.

Memorials may be sent to First United Methodist Church Youth: 973 S. Marion Ave, Lake City, Fl. 32025, or Haven Hospice, 6037 W. US Hwy 90, Lake City, Fl. 32055

