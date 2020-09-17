Mrs. Vestella M.Jones was called from labor to rest on Sunday, September 13, 2020, following a lengthy illness and a well-fought battle. She was the 4th child born to the late Ivery and Rosa McConell on February 1, 1945. Vestella received her education in the Columbia County Public School System, graduating with the class of 1963, from Richardson High School. Sister Vestella accepted Christ as her Lord and Saviour at an early age, joining Olivet Missionary Baptist Church, where she served faithfully as a member of the Usher Board and the Ministerial Alliance Usher Board until her health failed. She was also a proud member of the culinary committee, boasting to be the best cook ever. She served dutifully as a school volunteer for the Head Start Program for many years, organizing many activities for the children. She managed and helped sponsor trips, including cruises for the seniors at Columbia High School (she had a child graduating every year for many years). She enjoyed traveling, fishing, cooking, and feeding the neighborhood. In her later years, her ministry included telephonic calls where she would wake up loved ones to get them to work on time, and the rest of the calls were calls of cheers. She united in holy matrimony to the late Phillip Frank Jones, Sr. and remained married for 57 years until his demise. To this union, 12 children were born; she was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, one son, Marvin Jones Sr. one granddaughter, Miracle Mitchell, one brother, Willie McConell, and a loving and devoted sister, Lizzie M. Hill. She leaves to cherish memories 2 Sons, Frank Jones (Melody), Terrance Jones, Lake City, FL. 9 Daughters, Rosa Kinsey, (Curtis), Miami, FL. Kathy Jones, Mary Folston (Willie), Anita Goolsby (Alfred), Deadra Filer, Jennifer Harris (Wade), of Lake City, FL. Melissa Robinson, (Ronald) Jacksonville, FL. Kim Jones, and Carlotta Mitchell of Lake City, FL. Other children include Jacqueline Williams (John) White Springs, FL. Mario Jones (Cliesha) Lake City, FL. and Michelle Hightower, Miami, FL. 35 grandchildren, 50 great-grandchildren, and 8 great-great-grandchildren. Sister Loretta Ellis (Kenneth) Clewiston, FL. Sisters-in-law, Jeannette McConell, Retha Cooks, Lillie Figgs, Sophie Cheeks, LeNora Cooper (Tommie), Virginia Kelly (Joseph), and brother-in-law Robert Jones. A host of nieces, nephews, and friends.

Graveside Services for Mrs. Vestella M. Jones will be 11 a.m. Saturday, September 19, 2020, at Garden of Rest Cemetery, Lake Jeffrey Road. A walk-through visitation will be from 6:15 to 8:00 p.m. Friday, September 18, 2020, at Combs Funeral Home. PLEASE ADHERE to the CDC GUIDELINES: MASK ARE REQUIRED

Arrangements entrusted to COMBS FUNERAL HOME, 292 NE Washington St. Lake City, FL. (386)752-4366. Marq CombsTurner, L.F.D. "The Caring Professionals"

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store