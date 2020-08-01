1/1
Vicki Lynn Hardy Booth
1951 - 2020
Vicki Lynn Hardy Booth passed away on July 29, 2020. She was born in Orlando, Fl on August 26, 1951 to the late Talmadge & Vassie Hardy of Ocoee, Fl. After her graduation from Ocoee High School she went straight to work for Southern Bell Tell & Tell where she worked for 19 years. Vicki's dedication rose her to the position of executive secretary / business. After leaving the telephone company she went into real estate becoming a successful residential property appraiser in Central Florida. Once Vicki retired, she and her husband moved to North Central Florida where they established a Wildlife Refuge called Three Leaf Preserve. As a lifelong animal lover, she was involved in many projects to prevent animal abuse. Vicki was not one to stand still for long. She would later turn a hobby into a small business by designing & creating fine jewelry with customers around the globe. Vicki is survived by her husband Malcom Booth. No public services will be held per Vickis request, but she requests you to hold her in your heart at a time that is best for you.
Arrangements have been trusted to ICS CREMATION & FUNERAL HOME. www.icsfuneralservices.com.

Published in Lake City Reporter on Aug. 1, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
ICS Cremation & Funeral Home
357 Wilks Ln
Lake City, FL 32055
386-752-3436
