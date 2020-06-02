Virginia Christie
Virginia Christie, age 58, of Starke formerly of Lake City, passed away on Saturday afternoon, May 30, 2020 at the Haven-Suwannee Valley Care Center in Lake City after an extended illness. She was born in Lake City to the late Raymond and Lois Cheshire Christie. She has been a life-long resident of the Lake City and Starke area.
She is survived by her four sisters, Evelyn Lee (Travis), Bernice Tripp, Maryland Green (Dwight) and Janice Prince (Bill). Seven nephews, five nieces and a loving care giver, Robby Lewis also survive.
Graveside funeral services for Ms. Christie will be conducted on Wednesday, June 3, 2020 at 11:00 A.M. in the Memorial Cemetery with Pastor Richard Cason officiating. Interment will follow. Arrangements are under the direction and care of GATEWAY-FOREST LAWN FUNERAL HOME, 3596 S. US HWY 441, Lake City, FL, 32025, 386-752-1954. Please leave words of comfort for the family at www.gatewayforest
lawn.com.

Published in Lake City Reporter on Jun. 2, 2020.
June 2, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The Staff of Gateway-Forest Lawn Funeral Home
