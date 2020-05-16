Virginia Johnson was born on September 9, 1934 in Terra Ceia Island, Florida and died May 6, 2020. Virginia married B. W. Johnson, Jr. in 1955 and they made their home in Live Oak, Florida. She is survived by three children Bryant W. Johnson, III, Bonnie Lynn Box (Tony) and stepdaughter Judy Ward (Baynard), four grandchildren, eight great grandchildren, one brother Charles Hobart and one sister Gerry McDonald.

Virginia was an LPN and was devoted to the care of her patients until she retired in 2005. She was a member of Westwood Baptist Church of Live Oak. She enjoyed fishing, working in her yard and cooking. It was a special treat for the family to gather and enjoy a seafood meal prepared to perfection by her.

Virginia is predeceased by her husband B. W. Johnson, Jr., father Louis Hobart, mother Mae Hobart, brother Buddy Hobart and sister Rena Lingo.

Arrangements have not been completed at this time. In lieu of flowers the family asks that donations be made to your local church or Haven Hospice of Lake City, Florida.

