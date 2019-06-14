Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Vivian Frier Johnson. View Sign Service Information Visitation 10:30 AM First Baptist Church of Live Oak Service 11:00 AM First Baptist Church of Live Oak Send Flowers Obituary



She was born to Edward and Martha Frier on February 14, 1924 in Georgia. The family later relocated to Eustis, Florida where Vivian, the youngest of seven children, attended school, met and married Franklin Edward Johnson. They had three daughters and were charter members of Bay Street Baptist Church until moving to Live Oak, Florida in 1962. They enjoyed serving and making close friends at the First Baptist Church there for many years.

Vivian enjoyed a long bookkeeping career beginning in Eustis and retired from Wes Haney Chevrolet in Live Oak. She retired to Lake City where her family joined with First Baptist Church there. She loved her church and sang in the choir until her health prevented it, continuing into her 90's.

Vivian was predeceased in death by her husband of 52 years, Franklin E. Johnson. She leaves a loving legacy of three daughters: Diane Kennon and husband Tom of Live Oak; Lynn Eubanks and husband Kiah of O'Brien: and Nancy Johnson of Live Oak.

"Mema Johnson" was the proud grandmother of Todd Kennon, Greg Kennon; Leigh Stover, Ashley Green & Arnett Eubanks; Justin Jernigan, Heather Ayala & Brooke Hurst. She also had 27 great grandchildren and 2 great-great grandchildren.

Vivian was the matriarch of her family and a true Christian role model for her beloved family and all who knew her.

Services will be held at First Baptist Church of Live Oak on Friday June 14.

Visitation - 10:30 am Service - 11:00 am, Lunch to follow Interment: Live Oak Cemetery

The family requests that in lieu of flowers, love gifts may be sent to First Baptist Church of Lake City or Advent Christian Village Benevolent Fund.

Well done, thou good and faithful servant."

Please sign the guestbook at

DANIELS FUNERAL HOMES AND CREMATORY INC., Live Oak & Branford, FL in charge of arrangements.

