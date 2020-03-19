Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Vonetta Deon Davis Reed. View Sign Service Information Combs Funeral Home 292 NE Washington St Lake City , FL 32055 (386)-752-4366 Send Flowers Obituary

Vonetta Deon Davis Reed, a beautiful soul with an adventurous spirit was born September 18, 1973, in Lake City, Florida to parents Virginia Jones Kelly and Leon Davis. Her husband Don Reed, father Leon Davis and stepfather, Carvester McClain preceded her in death. She was a faithful member of Philadelphia Missionary Baptist Church under the pastorate of Rev. Isadore Williams. She attended the public schools of Columbia County, graduating with the Columbia High School class of 1992. She was trained as a medical record technician but chose to work as a public servant with the State of Florida's Department of Corrections as a Florida Correctional Officer at Baker Correctional Institution, where she was employed for nearly 25 years until her health forced her to retire. She quietly slept away at home, surrounded by her loving family on Tuesday morning March 17, 2020, after an extended illness. She was 46 years of age.

She is survived by the love of her life, her daughter Trinity Antrice Williams; mother and stepfather, Virginia and Joseph Kelly; sister and brother-in-law, DNatalie and Eric Berryhill; special and devoted double cousin, Latonya Davis; and a host of stepbrothers and sisters, aunts, uncles, cousins, friends, former co-workers and classmates.

Funeral services for Vonetta Reed will be 2:00 P.M. Saturday, March 21, 2020 at New Day Springs Missionary Baptist Church, 709 NW Long St., Lake City, FL.

Visitation with the family will be from 5-7:00 P.M. Friday, March 20, 2020, at Philadelphia Missionary Baptist Church, 8406 SW County Road 242, Lake City, FL from 5 to 7 PM.

