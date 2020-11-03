W. L. Hunter, 87, of Lake City, passed away on Sunday afternoon, November 1, 2020 at the North Florida Regional Medical Center after a sudden illness. He was born in Lake City on May 17, 1933 to the late Wilbur Vernon Hunter and Inez Huchingson Hunter Boggus. He has made the North Florida area his home most of his life and was a 1951 graduate of Suwannee High School. He was stationed in the United States Air Force in 1952 in San Antonio; and afterwards returned to Lake City, and worked for the Independent Life and Accident Insurance Company, where he made the President's Club as Superintendent in 1961 and 1962; then in 1965, he opened the Hunter Insurance Agency, which he owned and operated for over 55 years. He also was the Assistant District Commissioner of the Boy Scouts of America in 1967. He was a member of the Trinity Praise and Worship Center in Lake City and in his spare time, he enjoyed working in his workshop; and loved playing with his dog "Spot". W.L. had a wonderful sense of humor, and could get a smile out of anyone, and never met a stranger.
He is survived by his wife of 41 years, Pastor Joyce Hunter of Lake City; sister, Faye Hunter of Lake City; children, Glenn J Hunter (Laura) of Fort White, Wiley S. Hunter (Gayle), Linda Hunter Butler (Art), Mark A. Hunter (Marilyn) and Alan J. Hunter (Pam) all of Lake City; step-children, Debra Sewell of Lake City, David Varnes of Lake Butler and Shelly Carter of O'Brien. Eighteen grandchildren, sixteen great-grandchildren with one on the way also survive.
Funeral services for Mr. Hunter will be conducted on Thursday, November 5, 2020 at 11:00 A.M. in the Gateway-Forest Lawn Memorial Chapel with Pastor Ricky Stone and Larry Simmons officiating. Interment will follow in Memorial Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 5:00-7:00 P.M., Wednesday evening, November 4, 2020 at the funeral home.
Flowers are accepted, or donations can be made to W.L.'s favorite charity, St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
, 262 Danny Thomas Pl, Memphis, TN 38105, or to a charity of your choice
. For those attending the services, CDC guidelines regarding masks and social distancing are encouraged to be followed.