Walter C. Halonski Jr., of Fort White, FL passed away on 7/15/2019.
Walter was born in Brooklyn, NY on November 15, 1924. He served in the army from 1943 to 1946 where he received 2 purple hearts and earned the bronze star.
He was married to Margaret on February 11, 1950 and were married until her passing in 1998.
He was actively involved in the Military Order of The Purple Heart and was presented with a Quilt of Valor at the Lake City V.A. Hospital.
Walter is survived by four sons James, Thomas, Peter and Walter III, 5 grandchildren, 4 great-grandchildren, and other family and friends.
Visitation will be held at 7pm to 9pm, Thursday, July 18th at Evans Carter Funeral Home, High Springs. Burial will follow the funeral at the Florida National Cemetery at Bushnell at 11 am, Friday July 19th.
Arrangements are under the care of EVANS CARTER FUNERAL HOME, High Springs, 386-454-2444.
Published in Lake City Reporter on July 18, 2019