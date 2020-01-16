|
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Walter Laws.
|
|
Visitation
View Map
Friday, Jan. 17, 2020
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
|
Funeral service
Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020
11:00 AM
View Map
Olivet Missionary Baptist Church
Mr. Walter Laws was born January 11, 1926 in Pompano Beach, Florida to the late Mr. Manford & Theo (Edwards) Laws. Mr. Laws, age 93, passed away Monday, January 7, 2020, in Lake City, FL. After retiring from the Navy, Mr. Laws was a long-time resident of California before returning to Lake City. Other precedents in death: First wife, Addie Ruth (Hopkins) Laws, second wife, Mary Frances Laws; sisters, Arvie (Anderson), Annie Bell, Susie, Millie, and Lillie Mae (Kennedy); brothers, Ira, Carl, Leo, and Hayward.
Cherished memories are left with his daughters, Karen Denise Carter (John), Lake City, FL and Regenia Alderson, Oakland, CA; sister, Essie Seymour, Miami, FL; beloved nephew, Charles Anderson (Carol), Lake City, FL; step-daughter, Beverly Smith, Lake City, FL; granddaughters, Lateefah Cade, Topaz Persons, Danielle Nixon (Anwar); grandsons, Malik Cade, Akil Cade, Hasan Alderson, Gregory Shawn Smith, Jr, great-granddaughters, Oshawna Regina Marley, MyKerria Johnson; great-grandsons, Gregory George Smith, III, Mickel Johnson, Jr; great-great-granddaughters, Inaya and Laila Payne; hosts of nieces nephews, other relatives and friends.
Funeral services for Mr. Walter Laws will be 11:00 a.m. Saturday, January 18, 2020 at Olivet Missionary Baptist Church, 541 NE Davis Ave., Lake City, FL, Rev. Henry Ortiz, Pastor, Apostle David A. Boyd, Harvest Time Ministries, Intl., Tampa, FL, Officiating.
Visitation with the family will be from 5:00 7:00 p.m. Friday, January 17, 2020 at the funeral home.
Arrangements entrusted to COMBS FUNERAL HOME, 292 NE Washington St., Lake City, FL, (386) 752-4366. "The Caring Professionals"
Published in Lake City Reporter on Jan. 16, 2020
|
|
|
Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page.
Thank you. You have now memorialized
on Facebook.
|
|
The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to:
- Connect with memorials that are important to you.
- Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.
- Share your memories with your Facebook friends.
|