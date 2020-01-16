Walter Laws (1926 - 2020)
Service Information
Combs Funeral Home
292 NE Washington St
Lake City, FL
32055
(386)-752-4366
Visitation
Friday, Jan. 17, 2020
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Combs Funeral Home
292 NE Washington St
Lake City, FL 32055
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020
11:00 AM
Olivet Missionary Baptist Church
541 NE Davis Ave.
Lake City, FL
View Map
Obituary
Mr. Walter Laws was born January 11, 1926 in Pompano Beach, Florida to the late Mr. Manford & Theo (Edwards) Laws. Mr. Laws, age 93, passed away Monday, January 7, 2020, in Lake City, FL. After retiring from the Navy, Mr. Laws was a long-time resident of California before returning to Lake City. Other precedents in death: First wife, Addie Ruth (Hopkins) Laws, second wife, Mary Frances Laws; sisters, Arvie (Anderson), Annie Bell, Susie, Millie, and Lillie Mae (Kennedy); brothers, Ira, Carl, Leo, and Hayward.
Cherished memories are left with his daughters, Karen Denise Carter (John), Lake City, FL and Regenia Alderson, Oakland, CA; sister, Essie Seymour, Miami, FL; beloved nephew, Charles Anderson (Carol), Lake City, FL; step-daughter, Beverly Smith, Lake City, FL; granddaughters, Lateefah Cade, Topaz Persons, Danielle Nixon (Anwar); grandsons, Malik Cade, Akil Cade, Hasan Alderson, Gregory Shawn Smith, Jr, great-granddaughters, Oshawna Regina Marley, MyKerria Johnson; great-grandsons, Gregory George Smith, III, Mickel Johnson, Jr; great-great-granddaughters, Inaya and Laila Payne; hosts of nieces nephews, other relatives and friends.
Funeral services for Mr. Walter Laws will be 11:00 a.m. Saturday, January 18, 2020 at Olivet Missionary Baptist Church, 541 NE Davis Ave., Lake City, FL, Rev. Henry Ortiz, Pastor, Apostle David A. Boyd, Harvest Time Ministries, Intl., Tampa, FL, Officiating.
Visitation with the family will be from 5:00 7:00 p.m. Friday, January 17, 2020 at the funeral home.
Arrangements entrusted to COMBS FUNERAL HOME, 292 NE Washington St., Lake City, FL, (386) 752-4366. "The Caring Professionals"
