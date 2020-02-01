Walter Nickodam joined the Lord peacefully on January 31st, 2020. He was born in St. Charles, Virginia to the late John and Hattie Nickodam. He served proudly in the Air Force for 20 years and then continued his craft at Aero for an additional 20 years. He was happily married for 53 years to Carole (Burchett) Nickodam who preceded him in death. His last few years were spent at home with his beloved dog, Nicki and he was an eager member of Gateway Baptist Church which he attended until his death. He is preceded in death by brothers and sisters: Johnnie (Shirley) Nickodam, Anne (John) Denton, Mikey Nickodam, and Jack Nickodam.
He is survived by his son Jeffrey (Donna) Nickodam; his two grandchildren Dana (David) Alverson and Dustin (Emily) Nickodam. Also his brothers and sisters; Bertha Hicks, Joe (Jackie) Nickodam, Helen (Frank) Reasor, Mary (Dewey Jr.) Thompson, Charles (Frances) Nickodam and Mildred (Sam) Thomas; two sisters-in-law, Peggy and Jean Nickodam; and numerous nephews and nieces.
Graveside funeral services will be Tuesday, February 4, 2020 at 4:00 PM at Forest Lawn Memorial Gardens Cemetery with Rev. Jon Kent officiating. Interment will follow with military honors.
Visitation with the family will be prior to the graveside service at the funeral home from 2:00 PM till 3:45 PM. Please in lieu of sending sympathy flowers donate to Gateway Baptist Church's Children's Ministry.
Arrangements are under the direction of GATEWAY-FOREST LAWN FUNERAL HOME, 3596 S US Hwy 441, Lake City, FL 32025 Please leave words of comfort for the family at www.gatewayforestlawn.com.
Published in Lake City Reporter on Feb. 1, 2020