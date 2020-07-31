Wanda Glendene (Dee) Whitfield passed away on Sunday, July 26th at the age of 85.
She is survived by her husband, Clyde Chick Whitfield, the man she loved for over 60 years, her daughters, Debbie, Sharon, Kathy, and son Bob as well as their respective spouses. She had 10 grandchildren and 20 great-grandchildren.
She lived a wonderful life mostly in the islands of Hawaii and Guam and spent her last years in Florida. She loved to travel and was an avid reader...her books were always with her on her travel adventures. She was a wonderful athlete in her day, playing baseball and pitching in her league, a competitive roller skater and was a top notch bowler too. My how she loved her cat and dogs with a passion. Her favorite snack was a half onion sandwiches to eat just to go back and make the other half and have it too. She was really good at the computer and running their car business for years. She liked to give knives for a gift but always made you give her a nickel for good luck before you could have it...so you wouldn't cut yourself. She will be missed so very much by her big family and the friends she knew from her travels. She spent much time doting on her grandchildren and you often heard her bragging on their successes. Her personality shined through to her last days where she was able to laugh and joke till the end. Aloha to our mama, Tutu, Dee, Tiki Sue, Honey, Babe, Wanda whatever you knew her by...we will miss you dearly.
The family will be holding a private service at a later date.
