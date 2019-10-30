Guest Book View Sign Service Information Gateway-Forest Lawn Funeral Home 3596 South Highway 441 Lake City , FL 32025 (386)-752-1954 Memorial service 11:00 AM First Baptist Church White Springs , FL View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Following a valiant battle with leukemia, Waylon Bush, of White Springs, Florida passed away peacefully on Wednesday, October 23, 2019 at Shands UF in Gainesville, Florida.

Waylon was a graduate of Troy State University, with a Bachelor of Science in Education and a Master of Science in Counseling and Human Development; and an Education Leadership Endorsement from Auburn University. He was honored as a Florida SEDNET Special Education Teacher of the Year, served on the Florida School Board Association of Directors, was a former President of the Luverne Kiwanis Club, was instrumental in establishing the Fellowship of Christian Athletes at Brantley High School and was named one of six Unsung Heroes in Crenshaw County Alabama.

During his forty-year career in education, Waylon was a teacher, coach, school board member and administrator serving in both Florida and Alabama. He brought history to life for his students and possessed a special love, rapport, and motivation for people of all ages. He did this through teaching, sports, leadership and by personal example. In his later life, Waylon became the Pastor of Huntsville church continuing to serve God and changing lives. He was a great man of integrity who was admired, respected, and loved by all who knew him.

He is survived by his wife of forty-one years, Sherry Morgan Bush, one son, Brandon Waylon Bush (Holly Hamilton), Clearwater, FL; a daughter, Morgan Bush Hall (Matthew), and two grandchildren, Wyatt Cecil Hall and Trinity Faith Hall, Live Oak FL; a nephew, Josh Mason, Washington, DC; a niece, Julie Mason Chandler (Mike), a great-nephew, Zeb Chandler (Lacey), and two great-great nephews, Mason and River Chandler, all of Brantley, AL. Waylon was pre-deceased by his parents, Henry Cecil and Annie Pearl Dubose Bush and his beloved sister, Barbara Bush Mason.

A celebration of life memorial service will be held on Saturday, November 2, 2019 at the First Baptist Church in White Springs, Florida at 11:00 a.m.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Hamilton County High School Fellowship of Christian Athletes in Jasper, Florida or the Brantley High School Fellowship of Christian Athletes in Brantley, Alabama.

