Wayne E. Roseke, 78 of Lake City, passed away on Wednesday, July 15, 2020, at the Haven Suwannee Valley Hospice Care Center in Lake City. He was born in West Palm Beach, Florida to the late Roy H. Roseke and Muriel L. Newbury Roseke. Mr. Roseke had made his home in Lake City since 1987 having moved here from Delray Beach, Florida. He served the City of Lake City from 1987 to 2000 as the Fire Chief. He was a handyman of sorts and enjoyed hunting, fishing and playing golf. Mr. Roseke was preceded in death by one son, Wayne E. Roseke, Jr.; and one sister, Janice A. Northup.
Survivors include his wife of 60 years, Aleatha H. "Sam" Roseke, Lake City; three children, Eric J. Roseke (Tiffany), Lulu, Deanie A. Roseke, Lake City and Randi A. Newmans (John), Lake City; one sister, Wanda C. Cassidy, Lake City; and five grandchildren, Jason, Brandon, Trysten, Erica and Tifton also survive.
A private family gathering will be held at a later date. Arrangements are under the direction of GATEWAY-FOREST LAWN FUNERAL HOME, 3596 S US Hwy 441, Lake City, FL 32025. Please leave words of comfort for the family at www.gatewayforestlawn.com.