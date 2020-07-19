1/
Wayne E. Roseke
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Wayne's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Wayne E. Roseke, 78 of Lake City, passed away on Wednesday, July 15, 2020, at the Haven Suwannee Valley Hospice Care Center in Lake City. He was born in West Palm Beach, Florida to the late Roy H. Roseke and Muriel L. Newbury Roseke. Mr. Roseke had made his home in Lake City since 1987 having moved here from Delray Beach, Florida. He served the City of Lake City from 1987 to 2000 as the Fire Chief. He was a handyman of sorts and enjoyed hunting, fishing and playing golf. Mr. Roseke was preceded in death by one son, Wayne E. Roseke, Jr.; and one sister, Janice A. Northup.
Survivors include his wife of 60 years, Aleatha H. "Sam" Roseke, Lake City; three children, Eric J. Roseke (Tiffany), Lulu, Deanie A. Roseke, Lake City and Randi A. Newmans (John), Lake City; one sister, Wanda C. Cassidy, Lake City; and five grandchildren, Jason, Brandon, Trysten, Erica and Tifton also survive.
A private family gathering will be held at a later date. Arrangements are under the direction of GATEWAY-FOREST LAWN FUNERAL HOME, 3596 S US Hwy 441, Lake City, FL 32025. Please leave words of comfort for the family at www.gatewayforestlawn.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Lake City Reporter on Jul. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Gateway-Forest Lawn Funeral Home - Lake City
3596 South Highway 441
Lake City, FL 32025
(386) 752-1954
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
July 17, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The Staff of Gateway-Forest Lawn Funeral Home
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved