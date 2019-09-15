Wayne Olen Hygema, Sr. of Lake City passed away on September 12, 2019. He is survived by his loving and devoted wife of 36 years, Rhonda (Hale) Hygema, children; Wayne O. Hygema, II (Gina), Lyndsi Nahabetian (Konstantinos) and Cassie Hammond (Daniel), thirteen grandchildren, father Guy Hygema, two brothers: Donald Hygema (Lynn) and Terry Ray Hygema (Melissa) and numerous nieces, nephews and lifelong friends. Wayne was escorted into Heaven by his mama Suzanna Hygema.
Wayne was the patriarch of the family. He worked his entire life to ensure a legacy to be given to his family. He learned his work ethic from his father that lead him to serve his country in the United Stated Marines Corp for over twelve years. He was a dedicated employee to Cal-Tech Testing, Inc for over 18 years in Lake City, FL. Most of all he loved being on the farm and spending time with his devoted family and friends.
A Celebration of Life Service will be held at Lebanon Baptist Church in Branford, FL on Tuesday, September 17, 2019 at 2:00 PM with Military Honors. Officiating Chaplin Kevin Hynes.
Arrangements Trusted to ICS CREMATION AND FUNERAL HOME 357 NW Wilks Lane Lake City, Florida 32055. 386-752-3436 www.icsfuneralservices.com
Published in Lake City Reporter on Sept. 15, 2019