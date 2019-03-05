Wayne Theiss, 83, of Lake City, passed away on Wednesday 2-27-2019. He is survived by his wife Shirley of 54 years, a daughter, Barbara and a son, Wayne. Two grandchildren, two great- granddaughters. Also a niece, Deborah, a brother-in-law, 2 sisters in law, and a brother. Wayne was a Sgt. In the USMC, retired from Publix Markets, and worked the USPS. Wayne also owned a floral business. A celebration of life ceremony with be held at a later date.
Published in Lake City Reporter on Mar. 5, 2019