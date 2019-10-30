Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Wayne Wendell Grendahl. View Sign Service Information Service 2:00 PM Mikesville Presbyterian church Send Flowers Obituary

Wayne Wendell Grendahl died peacefully on Saturday, October 26th, following a long illness.

Born May 21st, 1935 he was one of eleven children born to Celia and George Grendahl. Raised in North Dakota he joined the Air Force and relocated to Florida, where he married JoAnn Garen in 1956. He worked for Orlando Utilities for many years, until they moved to Lake City, Florida. He was a lifetime Christian and member of the Presbyterian church, where he served as an elder, deacon, and sang in the choir. He was loved by many, was always willing to help others , and endeared us with his sense of humor.

He is survived by his loving wife JoAnn, his three children Becky Adams (John), Lori Lewis (Gary), and Scott Grendahl (Michelle), seven grandchildren, Beth (Brian), Maureen, Jeremiah, Brian (Janna), Morgan, Hannah, Pearce, two great grandchildren, Kaysen and Bodhi, sister Gayle (Gary), brother Dean (Thelma).

He was preceded in death by eight siblings. He was beloved by many dear friends and neighbors , and will truly be missed.

Published in Lake City Reporter on Oct. 30, 2019

