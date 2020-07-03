1/
Wendell David Markham
1941 - 2020
Wendell David Markham, 78, of Panama City, longtime resident of Lake City, passed away on Monday, June 29, 2020 after an extended illness. He was born in Lake City on August 24, 1941 to the late George W. and Eula Priest Markham. He lived most of his life in the Lake City area, moving to the Panama City area 32 years ago. He was a Waste Water Operator in Lake City for many years as well as Panama City and also an Upholster. In his spare time, he enjoyed hunting, fishing, races and working on cars.
He is preceded in death by his daughter, Stacey Reynolds; grandson, Seth Soulsby and his four brothers, Lamar, Alton, Frank and Gilbert Markham.
He is survived by his son, Kevin Markham (Kim) of Indiana; daughters, Wendy Gilmer (Jamie) and Laurie Mills (Joedon) both of Panama City; sister, Helen Creel Trumbach of Lake City; eight grandchildren and four great-grandchildren. Numerous nieces and nephews also survive.
Funeral services for Mr. Markham will be conducted on Monday, July 6, 2020 at 2:00 P.M. in the Gateway-Forest Lawn Memorial Chapel with Pastor Brendan White officiating. Interment will follow in the Mt. Tabor Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 1:00-2:00 P.M. (one hour prior to the services) at the funeral home. Arrangements are under the direction and care of GATEWAY-FOREST LAWN FUNERAL HOME, 3596 S. US Hwy 441, Lake City, FL, 32025, 386-752-1954. Please leave words of comfort for the family at www.gatewayforestlawn.com.

Published in Lake City Reporter on Jul. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
6
Visitation
01:00 - 02:00 PM
Gateway-Forest Lawn Funeral Home
JUL
6
Funeral service
02:00 PM
Gateway-Forest Lawn Funeral Home
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

July 3, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The Staff of Gateway-Forest Lawn Funeral Home
