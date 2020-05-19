Ms. Wendy Faye Hodges
Ms. Wendy Faye Hodges, age 55, of Lake City, Florida died Sunday, May 17, in the North Florida Regional Medical Center, Gainesville, Florida following a brief illness. She was born in and spent most of her life in Lake City, Florida. She was employed as a school teacher in the special education department of the Columbia County School System for almost 20 years. She was a 1982 graduate of Columbia High School, Florida Community College of Jacksonville and received her Bachelor's Degree from the University of North Florida. She enjoyed gardening and arts and crafts. She is survived by her parents, Shelton "Gene" and Mary Hodges of Lake City, Florida: her sister, Cherie (Dale) Stone of Lake City, Florida: two nephews, Dillon Stone and Colton Stone also survive. A graveside funeral service to honor the life of Ms. Hodges will be held at 11 AM. Thursday, May 21, in the Swift Creek Cemetery, Union County, Florida with Rev. Kenneth Hamilton, Pastor of the Tallahassee Heights United Methodist Church, officiating. GUERRY FUNERAL HOME, 2659 S.W. Main Blvd., Lake City, Florida is in charge of arrangements.

Published in Lake City Reporter on May 19, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Guerry Funeral Homes - Lake City
2659 SW Main Blvd
Lake City, FL 32025
386-752-2414
