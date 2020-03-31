Wesley Franklin Smith, age 44, of White Springs, FL. passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, March 21, 2020. Franklin was born in Temple, Texas on October 16, 1975 to James and Teena Kay Salmans Smith. Franklin was never considered lazy and so he set out early on to work and was a true entrepreneur. One of his last adventures was a restaurant, the Bridge Street Café in White Springs, FL. It was very successful but it was tragically destroyed by fire. As sad as it was for him, it gave way for him to do something he truly loved and that was working the farm. He loved the land and the outdoors. He loved the fact that he had grown up visiting the farm and working side by side with his grandparents, Franklin and Betty Fouraker and now he was getting to share those same chores with his own children. Franklin was preceded by his paternal grandmother Betty by just four days. He was also preceded by his maternal grandparents, Wesley and Charlene Salmans. As a teenager, Franklin was saved and baptized and it is because of God's promises we know the he is with his grandparents in Heaven today. Survivors include his seven children, Randy Streeter, Orian Smith, Laura Streeter (Royer Urbina), Symphany Smith, Kayla Smith, Isabella Fonseco and Zaya Devine; his parents, James and Teena Kay Smith; his brother, Jimmy Smith (Denice); one grandson, Isaiah Urbina; his grandfather, Franklin Fouraker, his nephews and niece, Levi Smith, Gabriel Loeffler and Christina Smith; the love of his life, Amanda Devine; aunts, uncle and cousins. In keeping with current Covid-19 restrictions, a private burial was held Friday, March 27, 2020 at the Smith Family Burial Grounds. Memorial contributions may be made to Gideons International. HARRY T. REID FUNERAL HOME, JASPER, FL. WAS IN CHARGE OF ARRANGEMENTS.
Published in Lake City Reporter on Mar. 31, 2020