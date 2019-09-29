Guest Book View Sign Service Information Gateway-Forest Lawn Funeral Home 3596 South Highway 441 Lake City , FL 32025 (386)-752-1954 Send Flowers Obituary

Wilda Jean Chance

Wilda Jean Chance, 87, of Lake City, passed away on Tuesday, September 24, 2019 after a sudden illness. She was born in Memphis, Tennessee on January 5, 1932 to the late Wilford Johnson and Agatha Naomi Hooker Johnson. She was a U.S. Army veteran and a Homemaker all of her life. She has lived in the Lake City area since 1993, moving here from Orlando and was a member of the Columbia Baptist Church in Columbia City. In her spare time, she enjoyed gardening, tending to her flowers and music. She also enjoyed traveling and lived all over the world during her late husbands military career. She is preceded in death by her husband of 50 years, Clarence Chance and her sister, Noma Lee Dennis.

She is survived by her sons, Philip B. Chance of Brooklyn, MS and Lane C. Chance of Mobile, AL; daughters, Phylis J. Sharp of Biloxi, MS and Cynthia Chance-Stimson of Lake City; Eleven grandchildren and numerous great-grandchildren also survive.

Celebration of life services for Mrs. Chance will be conducted at the Columbia Baptist Church at a later date. Inurnment will follow at the Florida National Cemetery in Bushnell, Florida next to her husband. Cremation arrangements are under the direction and care of GATEWAY FOREST-LAWN FUNERAL HOME, 3596 S. US HWY 441, Lake City, FL, 32025, 386-752-1954.

