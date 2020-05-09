William "Bigon" Henry Dicks, Jr.

Date of Birth: October 8, 1937 (Age 82)

Went to be with his Lord and savior Wednesday May 6, 2020

William was born in Lake City, FL.

He was the son of the late Mary Jane Croft Dicks and William Henry Dicks Sr.

He was preceded in death by his brothers Kenneth Otto Dicks, Emory Lee Dicks, his sister Francis Eugene Dicks and son Joseph W. Dicks. He served in the U.S army in 1955 with the 101stand 82nd airborne. He was a farmer and a trucker for most of his life. He loved his family and friends and never met a stranger. Survived by his woman of 28 years Florence M. Hewett and children Dennis W. Dicks (Latoshia); Tracy L. Harper (Kathryn); Gary D. Dicks; Kimberly Michelle Dicks; Thomas B. Dicks; Josh A. Stokes; Gregory D. (Leanne) Stokes; Sheila M. Robertson (Kris); Paul O. Raymont (Melissa); 20 grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren. He was loved by so many and will be truly missed. A graveside service to honor the life of Mr. Dicks will be held at 11 A.M., Monday, May 11th, in Hopeful Baptist Church Cemetery. Flowers can be sent to Guerry funeral home in Lake City, FL or in lieu of flowers the family requests that donations be made to Haven Hospice. GUERRY FUNERAL HOME, 2659 S.W. Main Blvd., Lake City, Florida is in charge of arrangements.

