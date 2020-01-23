Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for William Calvin Green. View Sign Service Information Dees-Parrish Family Funeral Home 458 S Marion Ave. Lake City , FL 32025 (386)-752-2211 Send Flowers Obituary



Calvin was born January 1, 1924, in Greenfield (Lake City), Florida, to George W. and Arrie Bullard Green, as the youngest of eight children. He was part of the Greatest Generation, serving in the U.S. Navy aboard the USS Pittsburgh in the Pacific Theatre during World War II.

In 1948 he married Doris Burnsed, who became his devoted and loving wife of 46 years until her death in 1994. Together they had three children.

Calvin worked for the U.S. Forest Service for 38 years, retiring in 1983. He was a member of Wesley United Methodist Church serving as usher and trustee for many years. He hosted an annual old-fashioned sugar cane grinding until he was 91 years old for his many family members and friends.

After the passing of his first wife, Calvin married Ruby Eddy with whom he has spent the last 21 years of his life. In addition to his wife, Ruby, he is also survived by his children Daniel C. Green (Pam), Shirlene Dicks (Regal), and Nancy Oliver (Jim); six grandchildren, Todd Green (Sabrina), Corey Green (Jennifer), Colt Green (Stacey), Maranda Lowery (Chris), Trista Dykes (Matthew), and Kiley Wade (Jordan) and twelve great-grandchildren, and Rubys son, Fred Stafford (Marlene). He is also survived by his sister, Violet Seay and numerous beloved nieces, nephews and cousins. He was predeceased by his sisters Elsie North, Maude Hurst, Fannie Barton, Nellie Coffee and brothers Julian Parker Green (J.P.) and Jack Green.

Visitation will be held at DEES PARISH FUNERAL HOME, 458 S. Marion Street, Lake City, FL, on Saturday, January 25, 2020 from 10 to 11:30 am. Immediately following the visitation there will be a processional to the graveside funeral service at 12:00 pm at Corinth Methodist Church Cemetery, NW Corinth Road, off U.S. Highway 441 N, Lake City, FL. Honorary pall bearers for the service are Mr. Greens grandsons and great-grandsons: Todd Green, Corey Green, Colt Green, Logan Lowery, Bryant Green, Brody Green and Kimball Wade.

