1/1
William Henry George
1938 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share William's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Mr. William Henry "Billy" George was born July 27, 1938, in Lake City, Florida to the late Rosalie and Anthony George. On September 28, 2020, the Lord saw fit to call His Angel home. He attended school in Columbia County, graduating from Richardson High School in 1956. He later attended Florida A & M University for a short time. After relocating to Miami, FL, Billy met Janice Brady. They were married on June 18, 1965. He was employed with Eastern Airlines for over 25 years and later with the Department of Transportation until his retirement in 2001. Other precedents in death: wife, Janice; sister, Sandra; brothers, Robert, Richard, Leroy, Mitchell, and Glen Russell.
He leaves to mourn: Daughters, Tanja (Fred), and Antionette (Joel); grandchildren, Stephen (Latiese), Antoneisha, Janae, Aaron, Jahron, Tavaris, Taylor, Antonio, and Jose; great-grandchildren, Alaynna, Jordan, Jaylen, C'nard, and Eriann; siblings, Gladys, Anthony (Bettye), Bernard, Lucious (Linda), Velma (James), Phillip, and Carol; sisters-in-law, Deanna, Joanne, Carolyn Mayes; brother-in-law, Bernard Brady (Rachel); godbrother, Rev. Alvin Baker (Carolyn); goddaughters, Bridget Elias, Angela Bellamy, Monica McPherson; hosts of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Celebratory services for "Billy" George will be 10:00 A.M. Saturday, October 10, 2020, at the Garden of Rest Cemetery, Lake Jeffery Road, Lake City, FL.
Walkthrough viewing will be from 5:00 - 7:00 P.M. Friday, October 9, 2020, at the funeral home.
Arrangements entrusted to COMBS FUNERAL HOME, 292 NE Washington St., Lake City, FL, (386) 752-4366, Marq Combs Turner, L.F.D. "The Caring Professionals"

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Lake City Reporter on Oct. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
9
Viewing
05:00 - 07:00 PM
Combs Funeral Home
Send Flowers
OCT
10
Celebration of Life
10:00 AM
Garden of Rest Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Combs Funeral Home
292 NE Washington St
Lake City, FL 32055
386-752-4366
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved