Mr. William Henry "Billy" George was born July 27, 1938, in Lake City, Florida to the late Rosalie and Anthony George. On September 28, 2020, the Lord saw fit to call His Angel home. He attended school in Columbia County, graduating from Richardson High School in 1956. He later attended Florida A & M University for a short time. After relocating to Miami, FL, Billy met Janice Brady. They were married on June 18, 1965. He was employed with Eastern Airlines for over 25 years and later with the Department of Transportation until his retirement in 2001. Other precedents in death: wife, Janice; sister, Sandra; brothers, Robert, Richard, Leroy, Mitchell, and Glen Russell.

He leaves to mourn: Daughters, Tanja (Fred), and Antionette (Joel); grandchildren, Stephen (Latiese), Antoneisha, Janae, Aaron, Jahron, Tavaris, Taylor, Antonio, and Jose; great-grandchildren, Alaynna, Jordan, Jaylen, C'nard, and Eriann; siblings, Gladys, Anthony (Bettye), Bernard, Lucious (Linda), Velma (James), Phillip, and Carol; sisters-in-law, Deanna, Joanne, Carolyn Mayes; brother-in-law, Bernard Brady (Rachel); godbrother, Rev. Alvin Baker (Carolyn); goddaughters, Bridget Elias, Angela Bellamy, Monica McPherson; hosts of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

Celebratory services for "Billy" George will be 10:00 A.M. Saturday, October 10, 2020, at the Garden of Rest Cemetery, Lake Jeffery Road, Lake City, FL.

Walkthrough viewing will be from 5:00 - 7:00 P.M. Friday, October 9, 2020, at the funeral home.

Arrangements entrusted to COMBS FUNERAL HOME, 292 NE Washington St., Lake City, FL, (386) 752-4366, Marq Combs Turner, L.F.D. "The Caring Professionals"

