William Lee "Bill" Black
1943 - 2020
Mr. William "Bill" Lee Black, Sr.,76, of Lake City, passed away on Thursday morning, April 30, 2020. Bill was born in Live Oak, Florida on November 15, 1943 to Austin and Ada Black.
Mr. Black worked as a Chief Building Inspector for the City of Lake City for many years before retiring. He was a member of the Lake City Shrine Club. He was also a member of the Corinth Masonic Lodge #93. Mr. Black was of the Baptist faith. Bill loved spending time with his family. He enjoyed fishing and hunting with his sons, but truth be told, he would go with just about anyone who would take him. Bill liked to spend time tinkering in his barn and keeping his yard immaculate. He leaves behind his furbaby, Mocha.
Mr. Black is survived by his wife of fifty-eight years, Sandra Black; sons, Billy (Kim) Black and Dean (Bibi) Black; daughters, Belinda (Lee) Austin and Nikki (John) Cooper; brothers, Kenneth (Faye) Black and James (Marolyn) Black; sister Janice (Jim) Baxley, sister Charlotte preceded him in death; nine grandchildren and seventeen great-grandchildren. A baby boy to carry on the Black family name is expected in August and will be the eighteenth great-grandchild.
A graveside service for Mr. Black was conducted at Memorial Cemetery on Saturday, May 2, 2020 at 11:00 AM. Arrangements are under the direction of the DEES-PARRISH FAMILY FUNERAL HOME, 458 S. Marion Ave., Lake City, FL 32025 386-752-1234. Please leave messages of condolence and memories at Parrishfamilyfuneralhome.com
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to Haven Hospice of Lake City, 6037 W US 90, Lake City, FL 32055

Published in Lake City Reporter on May 6, 2020.
