William "Lester" Griner
William Lester Griner, 78, of Lake City, passed away Saturday morning, January 18, 2020 at the Malcolm Randall VA Medical Center in Gainesville after an extended illness. He was born in Panama City, FL, on February 1, 1941 to the late Norman D. and Finnie Morris Griner. He has made Lake City his home for the last 30 plus years and was a US Navy Veteran. He retired from the Publix Bakery in Lake City after seven years of service and worked for seven years as a Construction Iron Worker, where he had a hand in the wiring of Walmart when it was built. He was of the Baptist Faith and in his spare time, he enjoyed fishing and gardening. He is preceded in death by his sister, Mary Frances Bowling.
He is survived by his daughter, Peggy Stokes (Greg); nephews, Bill and Bobby Bob Slaughter; grandchildren, YT Housch, Fran Housch, Ashley Stokes and Johnathon Stokes. Six great grandchildren, Trevor, Riley, Sydney, Jenny, Annabelle and Skyler also survive.
Funeral services for Lester will be conducted on Saturday, January 25, 2020 at 2:00 P.M. in the Gateway-Forest Lawn Memorial Chapel with Pastor Robert Bass officiating. Interment will follow in Forest Lawn Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends from 1:00-2:00 P.M. (one hour prior to the services) at the funeral home. Arrangements are under the direction and care of GATEWAY-FOREST LAWN FUNERAL HOME, 3596 S. US HWY 441, Lake City, FL, 32025, 386-752-1954. Please leave words of comfort for the family at www.gatewayforestlawn.com.
Published in Lake City Reporter on Jan. 24, 2020