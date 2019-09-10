William Paul "Bip" Summers, 43, of Lake City, passed away suddenly on Friday, September 6, 2019. He was born in Gainesville, Florida on June 3, 1976. And was a Columbia High School class of 1994 graduate. He was a Real Estate Investor by trade and loved collecting super hero memorabilia and comic books. He also enjoyed snow skiing, working out at the gym, body building, kick boxing and playing video games. He was of the Baptist faith and is preceded in death by his beloved grandparents, W.L. & Edna Summers; and his aunt, Janet Rivers.
He is survived by his mother, Cindi Summers of Lake City; son, Liam Victor Summers of Lake City; brother, Blake Summers of Lake City; Aunts and Uncles, Debbie & Glenn Owens and Jimbo Rivers of Lake City. Numerous cousins and friends along with his father, Paul Raymond Ruby also survive.
Funeral services for Bip will be conducted in the Gateway-Forest Lawn Memorial Chapel on Tuesday, September 10, 2018 at 2:00 P.M.. The family will receive friends from 12:30-1:30 P.M. (prior to the services) Tuesday at the funeral home. Interment will follow in the Old Providence Cemetery. Arrangements are under the direction and care of GATEWAY-FOREST LAWN FUNERAL HOME, 3596 S. US HWY 441, Lake City, FL, 32025, 386-752-1954. Please leave words of comfort for the family at www.gatewayforestlawn.com.
Published in Lake City Reporter on Sept. 10, 2019