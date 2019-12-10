Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for William Penn Douberly. View Sign Service Information Milam Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc. of Newberry 22405 West Newberry Road Newberry , FL 32669 (800)-433-5361 Send Flowers Obituary

And the cowboy rides away..

William Penn Douberly, Sr, aka Bo, went to heaven on Saturday, December 7th, 2019. Bo knew God needed help with his watermelon patch this year and couldn't wait to show him how its done. Bo's love for farming and family was present every day of his 89 years on this earth. He started a successful farming operation in Immokalee, FL in the 1950s. He moved to the Gilchrist county area in the early 1970s. His love for the land evolved into a family operation, continued today by his son Bill Douberly. Whether he was running a tractor, or catching up at the local café, he was always doing what he loved. He was a hard-working farmer, who through good times and bad supported and loved his family.

Being one of eight siblings, his immediate and extended family is vast. His wonderful wife Dorothy has been by Bo's side for the past 65 years. His children Sandra Cook, Cathy Jones (Tom), Cindy Salvadori (Louis), and Bill Douberly Jr. (Jodi), along with his grandchildren Kasey, Benjamin (Erin), Stephanie (Rich), Tristan, Cavender, Kate, and Anni, and 4 great grandchildren will all miss him greatly. He touched so many in his time on earth, we thank everyone for their love and kindness during this time.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to .

Funeral services for Bo will be held at Pine Grove Baptist Church of Trenton, 16655 NW County Rd 339, December 11, at 11:00 am. The family will receive friends one hour prior to service, from 10 until 11, at the church. Arrangements are under the care of MILAM FUNERAL AND CREMATION SERVICES OF NEWBERRY, 22405 W. Newberry Rd. 352-472-5361

