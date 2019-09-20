William T. Loeffler, 88, of Mims went home to be with the Lord on Sunday, September 15, 2019 while surrounded by his loving family. Born on July 29, 1931 in Joliet, IL. William served our nation with great honor during the Korean conflict and Vietnam War with the US Navy and retired in 1968 with 20 years of service. William would continue to protect our country and preserving our safety as a Florida corrections officer for 25 years. William was a former resident of Lake City, FL. William was a member of First Baptist Church of Mims and served on numerous committees. He took great pride in his careers but his greatest joy was his family.
William is preceded in death by son Thomas L. Loeffler and 2 sisters Catherine Scheer and Mary Gusich. He will be greatly missed by his beloved wife, Julia; daughter Angela (Rodney) Perry; sons Joseph "Scott" (Debbie) Riner, Keith M. (Lynne) Loeffler, William C. (Janet) Loeffler; 13 grandchildren, 7 great grandchildren; nieces DeeDee Ranes and Maureen (Tom) Cox and nephews John (Becky) Gusich and Allen Michael Scheer.
A Memorial services will be held on Saturday, September 21, 2019 at 2PM at First Baptist, Mims. William will be buried with honors at Oaklawn Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service from 1-2 PM Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of St. Francis or the Gideon's International. Condolences may be shared at www.northbrevardfuneralhome.com.
Published in Lake City Reporter on Sept. 20, 2019