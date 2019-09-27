Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for William Taft (W.T.) French Jr.. View Sign Service Information Visitation 5:00 PM - 7:00 PM GUERRY FUNERAL HOME 2659 S.W. Main Blvd Lake City , FL View Map Send Flowers Funeral service 10:00 AM Chapel of Guerry Funeral Home Send Flowers Obituary

William Taft (W.T.) French, Jr. (Lt Col, USAF, Ret.), 88, passed away Sept. 25, 2019. He was born April 27, 1931 in New Market, Jefferson County, Tennessee, to William Taft French, Sr. and Sara Olivia (Manley) French.

W.T. was a 1949 graduate of New Market High School, and a 1953 graduate of Carson-Newman College, where he obtained degrees in mathematics and history, and earned credentials in teaching and coaching. He was a member of the Carson-Newman Lettermans Club, having lettered in football.

Upon graduation from college, W.T. embarked on a career in the

Assignments in the U.S. Air Force Air Weather Service included Andersen AFB weather station, Guam; Headquarters Air Weather Service, Scott AFB, Illinois; Operations, Training, Evaluating, and Advising European and Asian weather service operations; Weather Squadron Commander, Ramstein AFB, Germany; supervised eight weather stations in Europe, as well as supervised war-planning at Air Weather Service headquarters. Frenchs last assignment was as Commander of the Norton AFB, San Bernardino, California, weather station and Staff Weather Officer to the base commander.

French earned the designation of Master Navigator having accumulated more than 4,000 flight hours in various Air Force aircraft, including 100 combat missions over Southeast Asia as Navigator with the 553rd Reconnaissance Squadron Batcats, flying the EC-121R Super Constellation.

In his 22-years of service in the U.S. Air Force, French was awarded the Distinguished Flying Cross; Air Medal (4 awards); Air Force Commendation Medal; Air Force Meritorious Unit Award; National Defense Medal (2 awards); Vietnam Service Medal (4 awards); Air Force Longevity Service Award (w/ four oak leaf clusters); Small Arms Expert Marksmanship Ribbon; the Republic of Vietnam Campaign Medal, and numerous personal achievement commendations.

Lt. Col. French retired in 1975.

W.T. French continued his educational pursuits while on active duty earning a second masters degree in Operations Systems Management from the University of Southern California during his off-duty time. He, also, completed all requirements, except dissertation, for a doctorate in Leadership and Human Behavior from United States International University, San Diego, California.

W.T. Frenchs post-military career was spent in education, teaching a variety of courses at the community college level, and coordinating the on-campus student work program at Berry College, Rome, Ga. He retired from Southern Illinois University at Carbondale after coordinating and teaching in SIUs off-campus program aboard Naval Air Station Jacksonville, Florida; Naval Air Station Cecil Field, Jacksonville, Florida; Navy Base, Orlando, Florida; and Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune, Jacksonville, North Carolina.

French was a life member of the Air Force Association (AFA); the American Legion; the Military Officers Association of America (MOAA); Toastmasters; the Carson-Newman Alumni Association; and a 40-year member of Lions Club International.

Among his interests were reading, aviation, meteorology, agriculture, history, sports, travel, friends, and family.

W.T. French was preceded in death by his parents; infant sons, David and Richard; infant granddaughter, Sara Elizabeth Hand; a brother, Fred Curtis Teezer French; a sister-in-law, Mary Ann (Dowling) French.

He is survived by wife, Betty and two children, daughter Amy (Tom) Ray, and son Brian French, both of Rome, Ga.; two step-children, Suzanne (Kevin) Morton and Johnny (Karri) Mauldin of Lake City, Fl.; five grandchildren, Ian (Amy) Hand; Megan Hand; Bob Hand; Daniel Hand; and John French; six step-grandchildren, Tegan (Katie) Ray; Scott (Lindsey) Morton; Lindsey (George) Pridgeon; Jessica (Jeremy) Hunter; Dalton Mauldin; and Kellan Snider; one great-granddaughter, Lili Hand; six step-great-grandchildren, Lucas and Caleb Morton; Gavin Pridgeon; Abbey, Olive, and Jax Hunter. A sister, Phyllis (Don) Finchum, of Strawberry Plains, Tn., also, survive, as well as nieces and nephews.

