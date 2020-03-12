William (Willie) Harrison Mowell, 64, died on March 5, 2020 at Haven Hospice in Lake City, FL. He was born in Staten Island, N.Y. on March 15, 1955. He lived in West Palm Beach, Lakeland, and Lake City, Florida. He is survived by his wife, Johnie Patricia Mowell, son, William Harrison Mowell, and his sister Maryann Cain from Boynton Beach, FL. He was a Construction Equipment/Operator must of his life. He loved the beach, going out in a boat, tinkering on lawn mowers and other things. He loved his pets, Fabio, Lily, Missy, and Tigger. They will miss him dearly. He was a good man, husband and father. He will be greatly missed by all. Rest in peace Willie.
Published in Lake City Reporter on Mar. 12, 2020