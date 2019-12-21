Willie E. Stalnaker, 89, long time Fort White resident, departed this life on Thursday, December 19, 2019.
He was a member of Fort White Baptist church and a veteran of the US Army, Korean conflict. He was an avid fisherman and had close family ties.
He is survived by one son, Clarence (Susan) Stalnaker of Newberry, FL; three daughters, Mary (Richard) LeNeave of Fort White, FL, Cindy (Tony) Palazzolo of Bartow, FL, and Velma (Shad) Case of Olustee, FL; two brothers, Tommy Stalnaker of Fort White, FL and Pat Stalnaker of Ocala, FL; two sisters, Lily Polk and Helen Vaughn both of Fort White, FL.
Funeral services are scheduled for Monday, December 23 at the Fort White Baptist Church. Burial will follow the service at the Fort White Cemetery. Visitation will be Sunday, December 22 from 2:00-4:00 pm at the Evans Carter Funeral Home, 18724 High Springs Main St, High Springs, FL 32643.
Arrangements are under the care of EVANS CARTER FUNERAL HOME, 386-454-2444.
Published in Lake City Reporter on Dec. 21, 2019