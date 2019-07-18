Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Willie Joe Hines. View Sign Service Information Johnson-Overturf Funeral Home 307 South Palm Avenue Palatka , FL 32177 (386)-325-4521 Visitation 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM Johnson-Overturf Funeral Home 307 South Palm Avenue Palatka , FL 32177 View Map Graveside service 10:00 AM Memorial Gardens Cemetery Lake City , FL View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Willie Joe Hines (Joe), 81, of Palatka, passed from this life, on July 14, at Putnam Community Hospital.

Preceded in death by parents: Grace King Hines and Clarence Hines of Lake City, and siblings: Evelyn Hines Douberley, Frank Hines, Leon Hines, Ralph Hines, Carlton Hines, Lois Hines Cicarrelo and Helen Hines Hogan.

He is survived by his wife of 56 years, Fan Douberley Hines, son, Kyle Hines (Jenny) and daughter Stephanie Hines, both of Palatka; brother, Wayne Hines (Candace) of Lake City, and sister, Mary Hines Lane, also of Lake City.

He graduated Columbia High School (Lake City) in 1957. He attended Florida Christian College, where he majored in athletics, playing football, basketball, baseball and tennis. He was especially proud to be a member of the NEC High School Championship team of 1954. His dream was to become a sports coach; particularly football.

He served in the Army National Guard, in supply and logistics, from 1955 to 1964; honorably discharged as a Sargeant (E5). During his service, he qualified as a sharpshooter and earned several marksmanship medals.

While living in Lake City, he was a member of the Quarterback Club and the Junior Chamber of Commerce.

The family moved to Palatka in 1975, when he was the manager of Orange State Pipe and Supply. He worked briefly at St. Johns Chevrolet, and retired from Georgia Pacific in 1996.

He was a member of the Palatka Lion's Club, Toastmasters Club and was president of Kelley

Dedicated member of St. John's Lutheran Church, Joe worked, alongside a small group of families, to establish and build the church, located on Highway 19 South. Joe served a number of years on the church council, and on the board of Lutheran Social Services. Joe was a delegate, representing Florida, at the merger of the ALC and the LCA (as well as the AELCthe former Missouri Synod "Seminex" group) held in New York City on 1988.

To say Joe was an avid (UF) Gator fan is a gross understatement! He was a member of the Palatka Gator Club and was a football season ticket holder for many years. Joe enjoyed attending all athletic events, from High School to NFL.

Visitation is planned for Thursday, July 18, from 6pm to 8pm at Johnson-Overturf Chapel in Palatka. Graveside service is planned for 10am Friday, July 19, at Memorial Gardens Cemetery in Lake City.

Memories and condolences may be expressed to the family at Joes Book of Memories page

